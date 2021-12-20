Ford Pro Charging Launches To Help Businesses Of All Sizes Overcome The Hurdle To Seamless Electrification

Today, Ford Pro™ announced the launch of Ford Pro Charging, a comprehensive solution for commercial electric vehicle charging.

While more commercial customers want to switch to electric vehicles to reduce maintenance costs, minimize emissions and drive down total cost of ownership*, the transition from all internal combustion-powered fleets can be complex.

Ford Pro Charging will help ease this transition by delivering intuitive software and commercial hardware infrastructure to support charging and energy management.