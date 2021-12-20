2021 - the year of the electric impulse

We’re living through a global disruption.

The fight against climate change calls for a new paradigm, and this involves facing major challenges like the transformation towards sustainable mobility.

There is no plan B, the future is electric and that’s why throughout this year, each of the more than 15,000 employees at SEAT S.A.

Has been driven by the same impulse, to put their foot down on the electrification accelerator, and thus, to put Spain on electric wheels.

Below are the key areas the SEAT S.A.

Team has been working on.