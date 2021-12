Kapurthala: Youth beat to death for alleged sacrilege attempt at gurudwara | Oneindia News

Just two days after a youth was lynched to death in Amritsar’s Golden temple for attempted sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib, another similar incident has come to light from the Kapurthala area of Punjab, where a man was beaten to death for attempted sacrilege of Nishan Sahib or Sikh Flag.

