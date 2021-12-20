New COVID measures and restrictions spark protests across Europe, inciting anger

The weekend saw protesters in several countries on the continent take to the streets to voice their anger after governments introduce new measures as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
The weekend saw protesters in several countries on the continent take to the streets to voice their anger after governments introduce new measures as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Workers at Santa Claus Village, a holiday theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, chipped away at..
ROVANIEMI, Finland (AP) — Workers at Santa Claus Village, a holiday theme park on the edge of the Arctic Circle, chipped away at..