LAST RADIO CALL Movie

LAST RADIO CALL Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On July 18th, 2018, Officer David Serling went missing inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital.

A year later, his wife has hired a film crew to help bring light on what really happened that night.

Using recovered body cam footage, she discovers a dark secret that sends her spiraling down a horrific path of ancient evil.

She must now face an unknown terror to find the answers she desperately seeks.