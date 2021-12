VIP sexism: Sanjay Raut backs colleague for remark on Hema Malini | Oneindia News

In another display of tone deaf VIP sexism, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said comparing smooth roads to the cheek of Bollywood veteran and BJP MP Hema Malini was meant to accord respect to her.

