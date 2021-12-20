Prosecutors begin explaining evidence at MH17 plane crash trial

On Wednesday, prosecutors will tell judges what punishments they want for the four suspects, with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.
On Wednesday, prosecutors will tell judges what punishments they want for the four suspects, with the maximum sentence being life imprisonment.
The anti-Russian performance in the Flight MH17 case continues to evolve. The person who allegedly launched the Buk missile was..
On Wednesday, prosecutors will tell judges what punishments they want for the four suspects, with the maximum sentence being life..