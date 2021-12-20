Sens.
Warren and Booker , Have Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections.
The Associated Press reports both Democratic senators have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both were fully vaccinated and also received booster shots.
Warren and Booker issued statements praising the vaccines.
Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted, Sen.
Elizabeth Warren, via Twitter.
I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse, Sen.
Cory Booker, via statement.
Neither senator has said where they might have contracted the virus.
COVID-19 cases continue to surge as the Omicron and Delta variants spread.
Health experts maintain that vaccination remains the best protection against all strains of coronavirus.