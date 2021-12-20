White House Officials Criticize Manchin for Withdrawing Support for Build Back Better Plan

White House Officials Criticize , Manchin for Withdrawing Support, for Build Back Better Plan.

CBS News reports officials at the White House are displeased with the recent actions of West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin.

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Manchin, a Democrat, withdrew his support for the Biden Administration's Build Back Better Act.

I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation.

, Joe Manchin, Senator West Virginia, via CBS News.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says Manchin's comments contradict what he had said to President Biden in recent discussions.

Senator Manchin's comments... are at odds with his discussions this week with the President.., Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via CBS News.

According to Psaki, Manchin proposed an outline of a plan on December 14th, which "was the same size and scope as the President's framework, and covered many of the same priorities.".

Officials reportedly "believed it could lead to a compromise acceptable to all.".

Before disavowing his support, Psaki says Manchin had "promised to continue conversations in the days ahead, and to work with us to reach that common ground.".

However grim the outlook, Psaki says Democrats must continue to support the Biden agenda.

The fight for Build Back Better is too important to give up.

, Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, via CBS News.

