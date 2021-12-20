Donald Trump Says He Received a COVID-19 Booster Shot

The former president shared his vaccination status while speaking with Bill O'Reilly during a "History Tour" event.

'The New York Times' reports that only about 60% of Republicans are vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to about 90% of Democrats.

Many in the crowd booed upon hearing that Trump had received a booster, .

But he discouraged the critics while praising his administration's role in getting the vaccines to the public.

I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917 ... This was going to ravage the country, far beyond what it is right now.

Take credit for it, Donald Trump, via Politico.

While still in opposition to vaccine mandates, Trump advised the crowd against "playing right into their hands" by doubting vaccine efficacy and safety.

What we've done is historic.

Don't let them take it away, Donald Trump, via Politico.

Currently, all adults age 18 and older are encouraged by the CDC to receive a booster shot