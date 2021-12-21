European Union Approves Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine

ABC News reports the European Union has authorized the use of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Manufactured in the United States, Novavax's two-dose vaccine will be the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved by the European Union.

According to ABC News, the European Union has ordered around 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine.

Research conducted by the European Medicines Agency shows "the data on the vaccine were robust and met the EU criteria for efficacy, safety, and quality.” .

The Novavax vaccine is protein-based, a technique long used in vaccine production.

In a study of 30,000 citizens of the United States and Mexico, the vaccine was proven safe and 90% effective against earlier variants of the coronavirus.

The Novavax vaccine only requires refrigeration to remain effective.

Experts say this trait could minimize the impact of global vaccine inequity.

Novavax CEO Stanley C.

Erck said the decision would “deliver the vaccine to the E.U.

During a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”.

