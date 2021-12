THE NORTHMAN Movie (2022) - Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman

THE NORTHMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder.

Directed by Robert Eggers starring Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Ethan Hawke, Bjork, Willem Dafoe release date April 22, 2022 (in theaters)