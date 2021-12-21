The Witcher Blood Origin Season 1

The Witcher Blood Origin Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Every story has a beginning.

Witness the untold history of the Continent with THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time -- exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal "Conjunction of the Spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Directed by Sarah O'Gorman, Vicky Jewson (various episodes) starring Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran release date Coming Soon 2022 on Netflix