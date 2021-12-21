Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED In Panama Papers Leak Case | Shocking Details
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED In Panama Papers Leak Case | Shocking Details

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in Delhi in a case linked to the ‘Panama Papers’ case.

Have a look at the video to know more in details.