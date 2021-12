Pakistani Cricketer Yasir Shah booked for aiding rape of 14-year-old | Oneindia News

The police in Pakistan’s Lahore has filed a case against test cricketer Yasir Shah for aiding the rape and harassment of a minor.

According to the FIR, Yasir’s friend raped a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint, filmed it, and later harassed her.

