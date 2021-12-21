Trailer zu 'The Northman': Wikinger-Saga mit Alexander Skarsgard

"The Northman" spielt auf Island im 10.
Jahrhundert und folgt dem Wikingerprinz Amleth auf seinem Weg, den Tod seines Vaters zu rächen, der vor seinen Augen getötet wurde.
"The Northman" spielt auf Island im 10.
Jahrhundert und folgt dem Wikingerprinz Amleth auf seinem Weg, den Tod seines Vaters zu rächen, der vor seinen Augen getötet wurde.
THE NORTHMAN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that..
Avenge father. Save mother. Kill Fjölnir.
This is the mantra that drives Viking prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) in..
The debut trailer for The Northman has just arrived online and is highlighting the film’s star-studded cast. From visionary..