US reports first Omicron death, an unvaccinated man from Texas: US media report | Oneindia News

On Monday, the US reported its first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The Harris County health department said that the man who was from Texas was unvaccinated.
#OmicronCases #OmicronDeath #US
On Monday, the US reported its first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The Harris County health department said that the man who was from Texas was unvaccinated.
#OmicronCases #OmicronDeath #US
The death of a man aged between 50-60 years old in Harris County, Texas, was unvaccinated.