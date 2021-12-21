US reports first Omicron death, an unvaccinated man from Texas: US media report | Oneindia News
On Monday, the US reported its first death related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Harris County health department said that the man who was from Texas was unvaccinated.

