Indian rupee to end 2021 as worst performing Asian currency |Oneindia News

The Indian rupee will end the year 2021 as the worst-performing currency in Asia as the foreign funds flee the nation’s stock.

The financial year 2021-22’s current quarter viewed a decline of 2.2 percent a nearly 4 billion dollars of foreign funds were pulled out of the country’s stock market.

