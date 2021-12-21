Bill O’Reilly Claims Trump Is ‘Going to Run Again, All Right’ in the 2024 White House Bid
Bill O’Reilly Claims Trump Is ‘Going to Run Again, All Right’ in the 2024 White House Bid

According to former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, Trump is “going to run again, all right.” Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!