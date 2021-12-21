Santa Claus roams Christian town of Iraq, 'putting smiles on children's faces'

Locals dressed up as Santa Claus roam the streets of al-Hamdaniya, a Christian town overrun by the Islamic State group in 2014, in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq, distributing sweets to children to "put a smile on their faces".
Locals dressed up as Santa Claus roam the streets of al-Hamdaniya, a Christian town overrun by the Islamic State group in 2014, in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq, distributing sweets to children to "put a smile on their faces".
Locals dressed up as Santa Claus roam the streets of al-Hamdaniya, a Christian town overrun by the Islamic State group in 2014, in..