Santa Claus roams Christian town of Iraq, 'putting smiles on children's faces'
Locals dressed up as Santa Claus roam the streets of al-Hamdaniya, a Christian town overrun by the Islamic State group in 2014, in the Nineveh governorate of Iraq, distributing sweets to children to "put a smile on their faces".