Happy Birthday, Samuel L. Jackson!

Samuel Leroy Jackson turns 73 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actor.

1.

Jackson has the top U.S. box office grosses of all time.

2.

His iconic cussing helped him overcome his childhood stuttering.

3.

Nick Fury's appearance in the 'Captain Marvel' comic was based on Jackson and designed to look like him.

4.

He was mentored by Morgan Freeman.

5.

Jackson liked to watch his own films in theaters and sit with the audience.

