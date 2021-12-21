CDC Struggles to Track COVID-19 in the United States

Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials in the United States still struggle to gather accurate and helpful coronavirus-related data.

Experts say the lack of any improvements made to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' data collection program is cause for concern.

I think we've done a horrible job from day one in data tracking for the pandemic.

, Eric Topol, professor molecular medicine Scripps Research, via Politico.

It is embarrassing.

As the Omicron variant emerges, public health officials in the United States say the country's data systems may not be able to handle another surge of COVID-19.

That's something that we look to our partners in Congress to identify how best to support the ongoing need for maintaining a good data infrastructure.

, Dan Jernigan, deputy director CDC's Public Health Science and Surveillance, via Politico.

Even before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials warned the country's public health system's data infrastructure needed repair.

We should be providing data to the world and we are not.

, Zeke Emanuel, bioethicist, via Politico.

We have not made the structural investments we need.

The ideal is that we have real time data.

And we don't have that.

We're not even close to that.

, Zeke Emanuel, bioethicist, via Politico.

