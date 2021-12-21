Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Release Statement About Chris Noth

Three women have accused Noth of sexually assaulting them between 2004 and 2015.

Now, his former 'Sex in the City' co-stars have expressed their support for the accusers.

Noth has adamantly denied the allegations.

The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.

These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

, Chris Noth, via statement to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

The encounters were consensual.

It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out.

I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women, Chris Noth, via statement to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.

Noth has since been fired from his role on 'The Equalizer,' his Peloton ad has been taken off the air and he's been reportedly dropped by his talent agency.

