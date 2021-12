A Pro Surfer’s Entire Day, From Protecting Her Skin to Waxing Her Boards

In this episode of On the Grind, Brazilian Professional Surfer Bruna Zaun breaks down her entire daily routine—from hitting her home sauna and waxing down her surfboards to hitting the waves.

Bruna takes us through her at-home ice bath & sauna routine, sharing what led to her newfound passion for therapy and yoga.

She lets us in on what it was like going pro at 16 years old and why she took a break from competing.