White Wine Question Time looks back at 2021

Kate Thornton relives White Wine Question Time's most jaw-dropping revelations told during lockdown, from Delta Goodrem relearning to speak, to Craig Charles berating The Beatles, to Susannah Constantine's close relationship with Princess Margaret.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

