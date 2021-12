Javier Bardem Breaks Down His Career, from 'No Country for Old Men' to 'Dune'

Javier Bardem takes us through his iconic career, sharing insights on his roles from 'No Country for Old Men', 'Biutiful', and 'Skyfall' through his 2021 films 'Dune' and 'Being The Ricardos.'

Javier Bardem stars as Desi Arnaz in Amazon Studios BEING THE RICARDOS in theaters and available globally on Prime Video.