Highlights from 2021

Kate Thornton relives the past year at White Wine Question Time, from Gary Barlow FaceTiming Elton John in lockdown, to Hannah Waddingham and Ellie Taylor spilling the tea about working on the multi-award winning Ted Lasso.

Kate reminisces over the time Sophie Ellis-Bextor stood her ground when asked if she was pregnant... White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts