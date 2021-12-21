Reddit is obsessed with this mom's 'real-life, handmade gingerbread house'

A woman's very own gingerbread house looks like it's right out of a Hansel and Gretel storybook.Photos of the home were posted on Reddit's "Pics" forum.

The user boasted about their "mom's real-life, handmade gingerbread house" .The images showed the 1927 Tudor home decorated with giant candy canes, gumdrops, cookies, peppermints, lights and other colorful decorations.It was the spitting image of something from a children's book.Everything is completely handmade by the mom."My mom has been an interior designer for the last 30 years, she has great attention to detail and a great eye!" the poster said.Redditors loved the creativity and effort put into the whimsical winter wonderland."I’m obsessed with this.

Please tell your mom that she’s incredibly talented at crafting too!" a user wrote