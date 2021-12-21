6 Ways to Cure Your Holiday Hangovers

1.

Drink water, Chug as much H20 as you can before going to sleep after drinking to keep your body hydrated.

2.

Sip on bouillon , The broth will help you replenish salt and potassium.

3.

Drink Sprite, It's not a healthy drink, but studies suggest the soda helps speed up the recovery process.

4.

Go for a walk, Exercise is a great way to detox the body and sweat will help flush out any toxins.

5.

Eat protein, Choose lean meals such as egg whites, ground turkey and baked fish to help restore your body.

6.

Take a nap, It’s especially healthy after drinking because sleep helps flush out toxins from your body and brain