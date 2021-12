Satirist Armando Iannucci on handling of pandemic

In an interview with Channel 4 News satirist Armando Iannucci draws comparisons between the Government's handling of the pandemic and his Thick of It storylines.

The writer has also released a new book, Pandemonium, which is a mock epic poem about the Government's handling of the crisis - and his fears about the future.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn