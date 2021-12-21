Trevor Noah Pressing Charges Against New York Hospital

CNN reports comedian and host of "The Daily Show," Trevor Noah, is suing his doctor along with a New York City hospital.

The lawsuit alleges negligence caused Noah to "sustain permanent, severe and grievous injuries.".

The comedian says the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) along with Dr. Riley J.

Williams III didn't properly diagnose his condition.

Noah says his exams and surgery were performed with negligence.

"The Daily Show" host also alleges officials with HSS authorized inappropriate medical treatment as well as a failure to obtain informed consent.

According to CNN, Noah underwent treatment from HSS and Williams III between August 25, 2020, and December 17, 2020.

He also underwent surgery on November 23, 2020.

Per the complaint, Noah has "sustained severe and painful personal injuries.".

"Confined to bed and home for a long period of time," Noah says he has suffered from "loss of enjoyment of life.".

According to CNN, the nature of the comedian's ailments remain undisclosed.

