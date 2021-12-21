Chicago Issues COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate for Patrons of Businesses

Chicago Issues COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate , for Patrons of Businesses.

On Dec.

21, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that all restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms will have to confirm the vaccination status of customers age 5 and older.

Employees will not need to be fully vaccinated, but must be masked and undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.

Schools, day care facilities, churches, airports and office buildings are not affected.

Schools, day care facilities, churches, airports and office buildings are not affected.

Individuals will not be required to show proof of vaccination if they are carrying out food, delivering items or simply using the restroom.

.

The mandate goes into effect on Jan.

3.

This public health order requiring proof of vaccination to visit certain indoor public places is a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to enjoy our city’s many amenities as we enter the new year, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, via statement.

The 'Chicago Tribune' reports that the city is currently averaging about 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, 62 hospitalizations and 10 deaths per day.