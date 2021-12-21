FDA Approves First Injectable HIV PrEP Drug

On Dec.

20, the FDA approved a new drug called Apretude.

It is used as pre-exposure prevention (PrEP) against HIV.

The long-acting injectable medication is the first of its kind.

Apretude is given every two months as opposed to pills like Truvada and Descovy, which are taken daily.

FDA trials also found the injection to be more effective than the pills in reducing HIV infection.

Today’s approval adds an important tool in the effort to end the HIV epidemic by providing the first option to prevent HIV that does not involve taking a daily pill, Dr. Debra Birnkrant, the director of antivirals division at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, via statement.

This injection, given every two months, will be critical to addressing the HIV epidemic in the U.S., including helping high-risk individuals and certain groups where adherence to daily medication has been a major challenge or not a realistic option, Dr. Debra Birnkrant, the director of antivirals division at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, via statement.

According to the CDC, last year, only 25% of the estimated 1.2 million people PrEP is recommended for were prescribed treatment.

Advocates hope the new injectable option will increase PrEP usage and lower HIV infections