What to do when climate change feels unstoppable | Clover Hogan

Today's youth have inherited a big, unprecedented climate problem to solve -- and the eco-anxiety to go with it.

Gen-Zer and activist Clover Hogan knows the struggle firsthand, but she also understands the path to climate action starts with the one thing you can control: your mindset.

She explains why challenging the stories that keep you feeling powerless can help you take the first step to protecting the planet for generations to come.