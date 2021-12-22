Arctic Void Movie

Arctic Void Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When almost everyone vanishes from a tourist ship in the Arctic, fear becomes the master for the three who remain.

Forced ashore and alone in the elements, the men deteriorate in body and mind with the clock now ticking on their survival.

In the end, a dark truth emerges that forces them to ally or perish.

Director Darren Mann Writers Michael Weaver Actors Michael Weaver, Tim Griffin, Justin Huen, Rune Temte, Ingrid Liavaag, Sara Alles, Laura Sophia Becker, Thea Sofie Loch Næss, Thomas Gallagher, Jim Johansen Genre Thriller, Science Fiction, Drama Run Time 1 hour 25 minutes