Asheville firefighter death

STOPPERS.THAT NUMBER 888-CRIMESC.GABBY THE ASHEVILLE FIRE: DEPARTMENT SAYS THE RECENTDEATH OF A FIREFIGHTER WHORETIRED DECADES AGO ISOW NCONSIDERED A LINE OF DUTY DEATH.ENGINEER JIM KNOUPF DIED FMCANCER ON AUGUST 31, 20 YEARSAFTER HE RETIRED.THE ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENTSAYS THAT THE NORTH CAROLINAINDUSTRIAL COMMISSION RULED HISDEATH A LINE OF DUTY DEATH.THEY CALL THAT, A HUGE VICTORYFOR FIREFIGHTERS.THE DEPARTMENT SAYS FIREFIGHRSTEHAVE A NINE% HIGHER RISK OFBEING DIAGNOSE