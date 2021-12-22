Top Car Models 2021 - part 2

Mercedes EQB Whether it's for a large nuclear family or a small extended family: as a seven-seater, the new EQB offers space for many family configurations and a wide variety of transport needs.

This gives it an exceptional position among compact electric cars.

Mercedes EQS Two models of the first all-electric luxury saloon from Mercedes-EQ can be ordered from today, with prices starting at 106,374.10 euros and 135,529.10 euros respectively.

The EQS 450+ with 245 kW and the EQS 580 4MATIC with 385 kW in Germany from the end of September, in the USA in the fourth quarter.

Mercedes-AMG SL The new Mercedes-AMG SL, the new edition of an icon, returns to its roots with a classic soft top and sporty character.

At the same time, the luxurious roadster as a 2+2 seater is particularly suitable for everyday use and puts its power down on the road with all-wheel drive for the first time.

Nissan Ariya The all-new Nissan Ariya, Nissan's first all-electric crossover SUV, offers powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation, and, with an estimated range of up to approximately 300 miles for the Venture+ model, Ariya is the perfect partner for daily commutes and road trips alike.

Renault Arkana New Renault Arkana shakes up traditional codes with a new offer that goes beyond paradoxes.

Racy and spacious, sporty and comfortable, the first SUV coupe from a generalist carmaker displays its 100% hybrid DNA with personality.

Skoda Fabia The new ŠKODA FABIA – larger, more economical and safer – is using the Group’s MQB-A0 platform for the first time.

While the FABIA has seen an increase in its passenger and luggage compartments, the use of high-strength steel components means that its weight has remained the same as in the previous generation.

Skoda Karoq The revised version of ŠKODA’s successful compact SUV, the KAROQ, adheres to the brand’s latest design language.

The new KAROQ also commands attention with its comfortable ride, its sheer practicality underpinned by numerous Simply Clever solutions, and its wide-ranging safety and comfort features.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer Following the world premiere of the next-generation Astra hatchback in September, Opel has today unveiled the eagerly awaited estate model version, the all-new Astra Sports Tourer.

The newcomer will be available with two levels of plug-in hybrid electric drive, making it the German carmaker’s first electrified estate.

Volkswagen Golf Estate The Golf is the most successful European car for more than four decades.

A new chapter in the history of this best-seller begins with the eighth Golf generation – digitalised, connected, and intuitive to operate.

Never before has a Golf been so progressive.

Volkswagen ID.5 The ID.5 is the first E-SUV coupé from Volkswagen.

It is the all-electric top model with premium features based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

The new ID.5 and the sporty ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive inspire with expressive design, long-distance capability and the latest software generation.

Volkswagen Taigo With the new compact crossover Taigo, Volkswagen is launching an SUV coupé on the European market for the first time.

The front-wheel drive Taigo is a real crowd-pleaser with its trendy crossover body style, raised seating positions, pioneering connectivity and unrestricted suitability for everyday use.

Volkswagen T-Roc With a fresh design, innovative assist systems and numerous digital services, Volkswagen is continuing the success story of its compact crossover model.

A sharpened exterior defines the unmistakable appearance of the new T-Roc, T-Roc R and T-Roc Cabriolet.

Volkswagen is making great strides towards becoming a software-oriented mobility provider as part of its ACCELERATE strategy.