Clever tips for optimising the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV’s range in winter

The all-electric ŠKODA ENYAQ iV boasts efficient drive technology and outstanding aerodynamics in its segment.

This enables long-distance ranges of more than 520 kilometres in the WLTP cycle.

Outside temperatures between 20 and 30 °C are ideal for efficiency.

However, the range of electric vehicles is reduced in winter when electricity from the battery is needed, for example, to heat the interior and keep the batteries at the correct temperature.

With the right steps and equipment options, the reduction in range at low temperatures can easily be minimised.