Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is ready for adventure

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept is a distinctive illustration of how Citroën Ami Electric could be re-purposed to help customers enjoy their leisure time in a new way.

Clearly a trail-blazer, with extrovert, colourful and adventurous styling, My Ami Buggy Concept still strives to remain simple and functional in use.

My Ami Buggy Concept is a micro-mobility recreational vehicle for use at the weekend, on holiday by the sea or in the countryside, which wins its users over with its simplicity and practicality.

This new emissions-free concept also enhances the pleasure of electric driving through the absence of any regular doors – both occupants are totally immersed in the environment and bathed in light thanks to the panoramic glass roof.