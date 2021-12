Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on anti-vaxxers: I'm puzzled by it

The Archbishop of Canterbury says he is "puzzled" by the people who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Most Rev Justin Welby also says that he knows some of the scientists behind the vaccine and they are not "evil people" who are part of a "national conspiracy on vaccination".

Report by Czubalam.

