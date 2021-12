Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' declared tax-free in Delhi

Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming sports drama '83' is all set to hit the silver screens on December 24.

The makers of the film are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film.

#RanveerSingh #DeepikaPadukone #83Trailer #83 #83specialscreening