World’s first pantomime degree launched at Staffordshire Uni

When it comes to panto, Staffordshire University is front of stage - as it is launching the world’s first-ever pantomime degree.

The one-year masters in Contemporary Pantomime Practice starts next September.

Report by Burnsla.

