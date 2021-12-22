The First Text Message Ever Sent Read “Merry Christmas” and Sold for Over $120,000 as an NFT
The First Text Message Ever Sent Read “Merry Christmas” and Sold for Over $120,000 as an NFT

The first text message ever sent read “Merry Christmas” and it sold on Tuesday December 21 for over $120,000 as an NFT at a Paris auction.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.