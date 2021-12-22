Parliament Winter Session: Know all the 10 Bills passed in both the Houses | Oneindia News

The Winter Session of Parliament saw 12 new bills being introduced till Tuesday that is 21 December, and 10 bills passed, including two that had been tabled in previous sessions.
#ParliamentWinterSession #RajyaSabha #LokSabha
The winter session of the Parliament concluded on Wednesday, a day before it was scheduled to end. Both the houses were adjourned..