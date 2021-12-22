Brian May, Queen Guitarist, Begs Fans To Get Vaccinated Following COVID-19 Battle

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, , Begs Fans To Get Vaccinated, Following COVID-19 Battle.

Brian May, Queen Guitarist, , Begs Fans To Get Vaccinated, Following COVID-19 Battle.

CNN reports Brian May, guitarist of legendary rock band Queen, has been dealing with a nasty case of COVID-19.

In a handful of Instagram posts, 74-year-old May has been documenting his "truly horrible" experience.

The rock icon says since testing positive last week, he's felt "horrendous.".

May likened his case to "the worst flu you could imagine.".

According to CNN, May and his wife, Anita Dobson, contracted the virus while attending a friend's birthday party.

As cases of the Omicron variant have recently exploded in the United Kingdom, May says he was aware of the risk.

He eventually directed his post toward his fans who remain unvaccinated.

There are so many people in hospitals right now who weren't jabbed who are right on the line between life and death.

, Brian May, Queen guitarist, via Instagram.

On December 20, the United Kingdom recorded its second-highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

May says he believes his recovery could have been even worse had he not received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed.

, Brian May, Queen guitarist, via Instagram