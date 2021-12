Delhi records 125 new Covid cases, Christmas & New Years gatherings banned | Omicron | Oneindia News

Delhi government today banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year; Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has tested positive for Covid-19; Congress campaign head Harish Rawat posted cryptic messages on Twitter; Maharashtra government banned unvaccinated people from public transport.

