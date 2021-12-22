Doctor breaks down fascinating MRI of baby at 27 weeks gestation: 'The body is amazing'

A doctor revealed stunning footage of a fetus at 27 weeks gestation.Dr. Michael Narvey is a pediatrician with over 365,000 followers on TikTok.The doctor gave his audience a "treat" when he showed a rare look at what it's like for a 7-month-old fetus living inside a womb.The MRI video captured the infant swallowing amniotic fluid.The doctor explained the footage was a great reminder that babies swallow amniotic fluid.Dr. Narvey also pointed out that you could see the baby play with their feet again.The illuminating video received over 15.2 million views on TikTok