Restorative Yoga: Shoulder Opening - Class 6

In the sixth class of our restorative yoga series, our instructor Rita Murjani leads you through 40 minutes of beginner-friendly poses for opening up your shoulders — incorporating various poses inculding; wide-pyramid pose (pārśvottānāsana variation), garland pose (mālāsana), and tree poses (vrksāsana).

Rita Murjani teaches at SkyTing Yoga and Equinox in NYC and is the Head of Mindfulness + Strategy at Aduri, a mindful living brand.

Inspired by Katonah Yoga® and her Indian heritage, she left her work in investment banking to become a leader in the yoga and mental wellbeing space.

*The Sanskrit translations featured in this video have been verified by Priya Patel from Brown University, however usage of these terms can vary across the global yoga community.