FOX Cancels 'New Year's Eve Toast & Roast' Amid Spike In COVID Cases

'Entertainment Tonight' reports that FOX has decided to cancel its New Year's celebration amid growing concern over surging COVID-19 cases.

In a statement on December 21, FOX announced that it would "not be moving forward" with the 2022 'New Year's Eve Toast & Roast.'

While we are confident in the health and safety protocols for 'Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022,' the recent velocity of the spread of Omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards, Fox statement, via 'Entertainment Tonight'.

We will not be moving forward with 'Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022' in New York.

The health and safety of our casts and crews has always been, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.

Replacement programming for New Year’s Eve on FOX will be announced in the coming days, Fox statement, via 'Entertainment Tonight'.

According to 'ET,' the event was scheduled to be hosted by Ken Jeong and Joel McHale.

Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5, Billy Idol, Pink and more were set to perform live.

CBS News reports that on December 19, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that it was the third day in a row that the state saw record-high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

On December 21, both the 'Wendy Williams Show' and 'Nick Cannon' both announced that they would delay their returns amid surging cases.

According to 'ET,' 'Saturday Night Live' also decided to skip its live audience, the musical portion of the show, and pre-tape most of the sketches.