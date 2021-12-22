Bauld: Government needs to provide support for low income families

Professor Linda Bauld says "the public has never been a problem" when it came to following restrictions, but now that the isolation period has been shortened to seven days, she hopes "people will be truthful if they test positive".

She also calls on the government to provide more financial support to people on low income as they are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Report by Czubalam.

